Speaking to the media at Cape Coast in the Central Region which forms part of his working tour in the region on Thursday, September 23, 2021, he said the majority of its citizens must vaccinate and underscored the importance of a fully vaccinated population in building the economy.

"Government is making all the necessary efforts but in all of this, people must take the necessary precautions, we must make a point to remind people of their responsibility to protect themselves," he said.

He has, therefore, appealed to the public to vaccinate against the COVID-19 pandemic to help the government achieve the end-of-year coverage target of 20 million people.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana's economy rebounding faster from the ravages of COVID-19 than envisioned, following a slow rate of growth in 2020.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Presidential Business Support, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Kempinski Hotel, President Akufo-Addo noted the support offered by the private sector, coupled with effective management of the COVID-19 crisis by the government, have seen the Ghanaian economy outperforming her peers and rebounding faster than envisioned.

"After recording negative growth in the second and third quarters of 2020, the economy recovered strongly in the fourth quarter of the year, and well into the first and second quarters of 2021, registering an impressive growth rate of 3.1% in the first quarter of this year, and 8.9% in the second quarter," he said.