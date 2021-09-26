He said reviving the economy would be achieved if Ghanaians vaccinate against the COVID-19.
Gov't working tirelessly to revive the economy - Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
Following the devastating impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has hit the world, the government led by President Nama Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are working tirelessly and focused on reviving the economy, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister has said.
Speaking to the media at Cape Coast in the Central Region which forms part of his working tour in the region on Thursday, September 23, 2021, he said the majority of its citizens must vaccinate and underscored the importance of a fully vaccinated population in building the economy.
"Government is making all the necessary efforts but in all of this, people must take the necessary precautions, we must make a point to remind people of their responsibility to protect themselves," he said.
He has, therefore, appealed to the public to vaccinate against the COVID-19 pandemic to help the government achieve the end-of-year coverage target of 20 million people.
Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana's economy rebounding faster from the ravages of COVID-19 than envisioned, following a slow rate of growth in 2020.
Speaking at the maiden edition of the Presidential Business Support, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Kempinski Hotel, President Akufo-Addo noted the support offered by the private sector, coupled with effective management of the COVID-19 crisis by the government, have seen the Ghanaian economy outperforming her peers and rebounding faster than envisioned.
"After recording negative growth in the second and third quarters of 2020, the economy recovered strongly in the fourth quarter of the year, and well into the first and second quarters of 2021, registering an impressive growth rate of 3.1% in the first quarter of this year, and 8.9% in the second quarter," he said.
The President continued: "The strong rebound in growth, low inflation rates, the stable currency, the strong reserve position, and FDI flows are clear indicators of our collective desire to restore the Ghanaian economy onto a path of sustained stability and growth. We will continue to strengthen and deepen our engagement with the private sector towards realizing this goal."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh