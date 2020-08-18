The Federal Government said it will institute similar measures against Ghanaians in its country.

This was disclosed by Geoffrey Onyema, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the recent closure of shops of Nigerian retailers in Accra.

“Nigerian Government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in #Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken”, he said in a tweet.

Mr. Onyema said Joan government will report Ghana to ECOWAS for the policy which he believes is contradictory.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

This follows months of clashes between Nigerian traders and their counterparts in the retail space in Ghana.

There have been clashes at the Abossey Okai, Circle and Kumasi between Nigerian traders and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA)