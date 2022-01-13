In an interview with 3news.com, Kumah Mensah opined that the private garages contributed immensely towards the speed of the registration process.
Over 8, 000 vehicles registered in Accra in just 6 days - DVLA
The Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, (DVLA), Attah Kumah Mensah, has revealed that 8,185 vehicles were registered from Tuesday, January 4 and January 11, 2022 in the capital alone.
”I must confess this is on the higher side compared to last year within the same period.
"Before December we advised vehicle owners to use our online services so most of them did the pre inspection and vehicle certification at private garages and so they only came here to get the registration done,” he noted.
According to him, the big figure covers a period of just six working days. The DVLA has three operational centers in the capital city, they include Accra ( 37 License Office, Weija and Kuntunse in the Ga West Municipality.
The DVLA also stated that vehicle registration now costs between GHC53.00 and GHC644.00 depending on the engine capacity of the vehicle involved.
On the first day of registration the authority experienced heavy congestion at its operational centers but that is beginning to ease due to the prudent measures put in place.
The authority has set up two client service centers in addition to beefing up personnel at the DVLA bank. The initiative has largely contributed to the easing of congestion at the centers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh