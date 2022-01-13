Over 8, 000 vehicles registered in Accra in just 6 days - DVLA

”I must confess this is on the higher side compared to last year within the same period.

"Before December we advised vehicle owners to use our online services so most of them did the pre inspection and vehicle certification at private garages and so they only came here to get the registration done,” he noted.

According to him, the big figure covers a period of just six working days. The DVLA has three operational centers in the capital city, they include Accra ( 37 License Office, Weija and Kuntunse in the Ga West Municipality.

The DVLA also stated that vehicle registration now costs between GHC53.00 and GHC644.00 depending on the engine capacity of the vehicle involved.

On the first day of registration the authority experienced heavy congestion at its operational centers but that is beginning to ease due to the prudent measures put in place.