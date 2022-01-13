RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Over 8, 000 vehicles registered in Accra in just 6 days - DVLA

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, (DVLA), Attah Kumah Mensah, has revealed that 8,185 vehicles were registered from Tuesday, January 4 and January 11, 2022 in the capital alone.

The DVLA office at 37 in Accra.
The DVLA office at 37 in Accra.

In an interview with 3news.com, Kumah Mensah opined that the private garages contributed immensely towards the speed of the registration process.

Recommended articles

”I must confess this is on the higher side compared to last year within the same period.

"Before December we advised vehicle owners to use our online services so most of them did the pre inspection and vehicle certification at private garages and so they only came here to get the registration done,” he noted.

According to him, the big figure covers a period of just six working days. The DVLA has three operational centers in the capital city, they include Accra ( 37 License Office, Weija and Kuntunse in the Ga West Municipality.

The DVLA also stated that vehicle registration now costs between GHC53.00 and GHC644.00 depending on the engine capacity of the vehicle involved.

On the first day of registration the authority experienced heavy congestion at its operational centers but that is beginning to ease due to the prudent measures put in place.

The authority has set up two client service centers in addition to beefing up personnel at the DVLA bank. The initiative has largely contributed to the easing of congestion at the centers.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana Cedi ranked 14th best performing currency in Africa

Ghana cedi

We were not paid bonuses in Christmas; Adom-Otchere lied - Airport workers

Paul Adom-Otchere leads Ghana Airports Company

MTN explains its 50% increase in Fibre broadband & Turbonet pricing

MTN justifies it’s 50% increase in data charges

GACL loses GHC1.4 million a week due to Emirates flight ban

Kotoka International Airport