Dr. Steve Manteaw said the government is unable to account for oil revenue totaling GH¢2,132,188,611.01.

Giving the breakdown in a Facebook post, he said under the NPP government since it assumed power in 2017, GH¢400,914,441 is missing.

In 2018, GH¢251,377,870.01, 2019, GH¢1,479,896,300.00, have not been accounted for and the total amount of the oil money is GH¢2,132,188,611.01.

Steve Manteaw's Facebook post

In August 2020, Dr. Steve Manteaw said if the government has still not been able to account for GH¢1.5 billion of the country's oil funds, then it cannot be trusted to monetise Ghana's mineral royalties.

He said the government has promised on several occasions to account for it but has not done so.

"The last time I enquired from some colleagues of PIAC about the money, I was told by them that the government has promised to account for it in the 2021 budget", he said.

Dr. Manteaw, however, added: "I don’t believe the money is still there".