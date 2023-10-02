Patricia Obo-Nai honoured as 'Marketing Woman of the Year' at the 34th CIMG Awards

This year's theme, 'Marketing: A Tool for Economic Recovery', highlighted the significance of effective marketing in driving the growth of companies, products, and goodwill causes.

The citation for Patricia Obo-Nai's award reads: “You lead an organisation that believes in building a sustainable digital society that is all-inclusive and leads to the improvement of life. Under your leadership, Vodafone Ghana introduced irresistible offers in the year under review, including a 20-minute call to all networks and 1 GB data for only 1 Ghana Cedi. This resulted in a 5% growth in data revenue month on month and a 35% annual growth from the previous year. Your unmatched ability to use marketing insights to generate offers has maintained a steady market share. Your contributions to Ghana's telco industry, especially through impactful CSR initiatives in education and health, are truly commendable.”

In response to the honour, Patricia Obo-Nai expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am deeply humbled by this recognition. I would like to thank my dedicated team at Vodafone Ghana and all our customers for their unwavering support and commitment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

With 23 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, Patricia Obo-Nai has been a beacon of leadership in Ghana's communications industry.