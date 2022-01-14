RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Petrol and diesel to hit GH¢7 per litre – IES predicts

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Following a projected 40 pesewas per litre increment in petroleum products, the Institute for Energy Security has explained that petrol and diesel may sell at GH¢7 per liter each for the first time from Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Fuel pump
Fuel pump

According to the energy think tank, prices of fuel at local pumps saw a 3 percent increase in petroleum products with prices per litre rising from GH¢6.50 pesewas to GH¢6.70 pesewas in 2021.

Recommended articles

The IES in a statement said "on the back of the 7.42% increase in the price of Brent crude, the 9.46% increase in the price of gasoline, the 8.52% increase in gas oil price and the 0.3% depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar; the Institute for Energy Security (IES) informs consumers to remain expectant of a further increase in fuel prices at the pumps, between 30 pesewas to 40 pesewas per litre.

"The imminent price increases, it said may force some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to sell gasoline and gas oil at ¢7per litre at the pumps for the first time."

On January 3, 2022, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC-Ghana) also predicted an increase in fuel prices in the next few days.

COPEC said the prices of petrol and diesel are expected to go up by 3.7% and 2.5% respectively.

It said ex-pump prices of petrol and diesel are expected to increase by 24 pesewas and 17 pesewas respectively.

In a statement on Monday, January 3, 2022, COPEC said "The average surge for both products in nominal terms is 20 pesewas representing 3.1%. Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) could increase their prices less than the 20 pesewas increase due to competition."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana Cedi ranked 14th best performing currency in Africa

Ghana cedi

We were not paid bonuses in Christmas; Adom-Otchere lied - Airport workers

Paul Adom-Otchere leads Ghana Airports Company

MTN explains its 50% increase in Fibre broadband & Turbonet pricing

MTN justifies it’s 50% increase in data charges

GACL loses GHC1.4 million a week due to Emirates flight ban

Kotoka International Airport