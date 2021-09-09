RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Photos: Thousands of youth throng AICC in search of possible 3,000 jobs

Evans Effah

Thousands of unemployed Ghanaian youth converged on the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in search of a possible 3,000 jobs.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has organised a two-day job and career fair which will end on Friday, September 10.

On day one of the job fair, many young men and women searching for jobs massed up at the AICC and were seen with brown envelopes containing their CVs hoping to secure jobs from some companies that had mounted stands at the venue.

According to YEA, the main purpose of the job and career fair is to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through interview sessions to get employed by the participating companies at the fair.

Some of the job seekers who showed up as early as 7:00am told Citi News that the experience and process was hectic and tough because there is no order at the place.

Meanwhile in an interview with Joy News, a YEA official said 3,000 jobs are available for the job seekers in Greater Accra alone. He opined that the YEA will organize similar fairs in other regions.

The unemployment rate in the country has been described by National Security as a security threat in one of its reports. The growing rate of youth unemployment saw thousands of Ghanaian youth thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra recently to participate in a documentation and medical screening process for recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

