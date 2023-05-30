Prudential Life Insurance launches Mekakrawa for Ghanaians in informal sector

Mekakrawa covers death, accidental death, critical illness and total permanent disability, and is especially targeted at Ghanaians in the informal sector.

Pulse Ghana

These include the unbanked, petty traders, students, vendors, wholesalers, retailers and middle to low-income earners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product is designed to be easily adaptable and accessible to all manner of people, regardless of their mobile device type and irrespective of where one is located.

Subscribers of partnering telcos can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialing *778# on MTN to register. Monthly premiums include GHS3.0, GHS4.5, GHS9.0, GHS 22.5, GHS 27.0, GHS 36.0 and GHS 45.0.

Mekakrawa, which means “My Widow’s mite” in the Akan, is geared towards ensuring financial inclusivity among Ghanaians of all classes.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Dr. Hazel Berrard said Mekakrawa was launched to support every Ghanaian to make the best out of life no matter how much one earns.

She noted that more than 54% of Ghanaians were not subscribed to any form of insurance or do not have financial literacy, hence the launch of such a policy for inclusivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Also present at the event was the president of the New Kejetia Market, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, who praised the management of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for bringing the launch to a busy market city like Kumasi.

He touted the Mekakrawa insurance policy as a step in the right direction, since it’s the first of its kind to specifically factor in the finances of market women and traders across the country.

Mr. Prempeh further urged all traders to enroll on the policy, insisting it will help to take care of any future costs that may arise as a result of tragedies or accidents.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Farouk Dramani also commended Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for their longevity in the insurance space without any displeasurable complaints from their customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, called on the public to welcome the Mekakrawa policy as a good plan towards their future.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, actors Kojo Nkansah (Lil Win) and Fred Amugi, as well as dancers Danita Adomaah Yeboah (Afronitaa) and Official Starter were unveiled as ambassadors of Prudential Life Insurance during the launch of Mekakrawa.

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc., which provides life and health insurance and asset management, in 23 markets across Asia and Africa.

Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

ADVERTISEMENT