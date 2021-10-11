Romeo Richlove kweku Seshie wins banking and finance category at 2021 40 under 40

He has played a key role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and leadership, spearheaded and implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring financial stability at Quick Credit.

Romeo is an astute Finance Management personnel and motivated Professional Accountant, Auditor and Financial Analyst with over 10 years’ experience in the industry.

Romeo is currently spearheading another transition of the business which will see a major facelift in the year 2022 after regulators have signed off all appropriate documentations and playing a key role in the deployment of Quick Credit’s business model in other African countries like Uganda,Tanzania,Liberia,sierra leone ,Kenya as the chief operations officer under the leadership of RichardNii Armah Quaye and Kobby Tuyee Awuah.

In 2020, during the pandemic, the company experienced a transition from branches to a branchless institution operating remotely across the country.

Through his leadership the business now has over 700 direct employees.

Romeo RichLove Kweku Seshie was awarded for his outstanding contribution during the pandemic by the West Africa Regional Business Excellence Awards.

Under his leadership, through innovative loan scheme and great service to the small and medium business enterprise, Quick Credit won the SME Company of the Year at Ghana Business Awards 2020, and also won best innovation in Financial Inclusion Loan Service Provider at the Global Business Outlook Awards 2020.

Romeo is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana (ICAG).

He holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and has a degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Regent University College of Science and Technology. He has a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from Accra Polytechnic; and also Advanced Executive Certificate in Financial Management from Leadership and Entrepreneurial Training Center, Tema.

He is a Certified Credit Administrator from National Banking College, Accra, and also a Certified Tally Accounting Software Administrator from I.P.M.C. Currently, Romeo is a Finalist at the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, and also a Finalist at the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-UK. Romeo enrolled at Central University, completed LLB, student and a member of chartered institute of bankers, Ghana.

Romeo also serves on the board of Quick Angels Limited, Quick Holdings and Dough-man Foods Limited.