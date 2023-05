Sammi Awuku wins overall best public sector CEO of the year award at Ghana CEO summit and Expo

He was awarded for being a model of business excellence, illustrating leadership, and vision, demonstrating high Standards of ethical practices and professionalism, investment and job creation in Ghana, and positive impact to the business community in the Public Sector.

Me Awuku’s leadership in guiding the NLA to spearhead innovation and digitalisation across it's various business operations for the growth and progress of the lottery industry in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy is immense.

Under the leadership of Mr. Awuku, the NLA now has global recognition, having positioned the Lottery Authority and lottery companies in the country as strategic partners for other lottery bodies in the sub-region, and with the NLA now exporting lottery products to other African countries.

The event which attracted the nation’s crème de la crème, presented the most astute captains of industry, spearheading and achieving not only in Ghana’s fledgling economy but also, in the wider context of ECOWAS and Global business circles.

Other CEO’s and business executives cutting cross industry were won awards for various categories.

The top awards for the day went to Mr. Selorm Adadevor overall best CEO private sector and Mr. Samuel Awuku, Overall best CEO, Public Sector.