Scam alert: We're not recruiting – GRA warns

The GRA said such notices should be disregarded, as it is not recruiting.

The GRA has, therefore, advised the public not to engage any person or group of persons claiming to be recruiting on its behalf.

“Those who deal with such individuals do so at their own risk,” a statement from the GRA said.

The Authority also noted that it does not request payment of any kind for recruitment.

Meanwhile, the GRA wishes to remind all income-earning individuals including self-employed persons and partnerships; Companies, Entities and all taxpayers that by virtue of the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) and the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915), they are required to file a return of income with the Commissioner-General not later than four months after the end of each year of assessment.

For example, individuals, Companies, Entities and all taxpayers whose accounting year ends on 31st December, 2021 are to submit their Annual Return of Income for the 2021 year of assessment and other outstanding returns by 30th April, 2022.

"We further encourage all taxpayers to file their returns electronically via the Ghana.gov platform. The Ghana.gov platform can be accessed online and via the GRA website, www.gra.gov.gh "