Selorm Adadevoh: MTN Ghana CEO appointed MTN Group CCO

Selorm Adadevoh, a Ghanaian leader, will now join the MTN Group Executive Committee in his new role. Simultaneously, Stephen Blewett, MTN Operations Executive for Markets, will take over the crucial position of CEO at MTN Ghana.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, Chairman of MTN Ghana Board, expressed congratulations to Selorm for his new appointment, acknowledging his successful leadership in guiding MTN Ghana through challenging times over the past five and a half years. Dr. Yamson expressed confidence in Selorm's ability to excel in his expanded responsibilities.

Selorm Adadevoh assumed the role of CEO at MTN Ghana in 2018, and under his leadership, the company underwent significant transformation, aligning with the new Ambition 2025 strategy aimed at positioning MTN Ghana as a platform player. His impact on major industry initiatives has been notable.

Stephen Blewett, taking on the role of MTN Ghana CEO, rejoined MTN in July 2023 as Operations Executive for Markets. In his new capacity, he will oversee the Group's operations in smaller West and Central Africa markets, providing essential operational support across the region.

The Board expressed its gratitude to Selorm for his substantial contributions during his tenure as CEO of MTN Ghana and wished him success in his elevated role as MTN Group Chief Commercial Officer. The Board also welcomed Stephen Blewett to the MTN Ghana family, expressing anticipation for collaborative efforts to achieve the Ambition 2025 strategy and beyond.

Jens Schulte-Bockum, stepping down from his executive role on March 31, 2024, will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the boards of major subsidiaries, including MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria, and Bayobab.