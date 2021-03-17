The court has therefore dismissed the application.

The former SSNIT Director-General together with four others were accused of causing financial loss in the SSNIT Operational Business Suite (OBS) project totaling, USD 14.8 million.

The four include a former Information Technology (IT) Manager at SSNIT, John Hagan Mensah; Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Business Systems (PBS), Juliet Hassana Kramer; a former Head of Management Information Systems (MIS) at SSNIT, Caleb Kwaku Afaglo, and the lawyer for SSNIT, Peter Hayibor.

Delivering its ruling, the court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau, in a unanimous decision, noted that the charges preferred against the accused did not meet constitutional requirements.

The state had at the Apex Court, challenged the Court of Appeal’s ruling that the particulars of offence levelled against the former Director-General were scanty.

According to the Supreme Court, it is in agreement with the ruling of the Court of Appeal and indicated that, there is no merit in the application while dismissing the application.

The Court also charged the Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisah who represented the state in the case to take a look at the charges and provide sufficient particulars to them.

All persons accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trial is yet to commence at the Accra High Court owing to the scuffle over the particulars of the offences.

The former SSNIT Director-General is seeking for the charges against him to be struck out as prosecution failed to provide enough particulars of the offences as the law requires under Article 19 (2) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 122 of the Criminal Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

Prosecution has however insisted that the particulars of offences contain enough information.

Mr Thompson and the four other persons are being accused of willfully causing financial loss to the state, defrauding by false pretence in contravention of the public procurement act, authoring of forged documents and conspirarcy to commit crime.

An application was filed by the former SSNIT Director-General at the High Court.

It was dismissed on 19 April 2019.

Mr Thompson appealed to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that the Judge at the High Court, Justice Kwofie committed an error of law.

He noted that he also erred by dismissing the application.

A 3-member panel of the Court of Appeal upheld the SSNIT Director-General’s appeal and held that, the particular of offences on the charge sheet were not enough.

It also directed the prosecution to “provide reasonable information to enable the appellant (Mr Thompson) prepare adequately for his defence”.

The Attorney-General therefore decided to appeal the decision of the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court.