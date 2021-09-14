Tullow Ghana appoints Cynthia Lumor as Deputy MD

Commenting on her appointment, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow, Rahul Dhir said: “I am delighted that Cynthia has been appointed to this important role. Since Wissam assumed office last year, Cynthia has been instrumental in managing our key government and external relationships in Ghana and her promotion reflects her important role in delivering Tullow’s strategy in Ghana.”

Prior to her appointment as Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor served on the leadership team of Tullow Ghana and was Director for Corporate Affairs with responsibility for External Affairs and Social Performance, and oversight of Human Resources, Information Systems and Facilities Management.

She joined Tullow Ghana in 2017 from Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana) where she was Corporate Services Executive.

Mrs. Lumor has several years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry, having previously worked for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation as Principal Legal Officer.