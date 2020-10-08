In court on Thursday, October 8, 2020, when all the parties appeared for hearing of the motion, lawyers of BoG led by Frank Davies said they want an adjournment to correct their affidavit.

According to Frank Davies, the BoG “necessarily have to file a corrective affidavit ” to the one filed earlier.

But his request for an adjournment did not sit well with the sitting judge, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo who wondered why the BoG did not file that amendment during the cause of legal vacation.

“You have not filed any necessary amendment throughout the legal vacation and you are here asking for an adjournment? Counsel, you could have filed this within the vacation,” the court wondered.

Starr news Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that after forth and back disagreement between the court and Lawyer Frank Davies, the court said “I’m going to give you five days to file your amendment.”

The case has been adjourned to October 14, 2020.

On August 12, 2020, when the case was called prior to the legal vacation, hearing of the motion was adjourned because lawyers of BoG led by Frank Davies were absent without any notice to the court.

Justice Gifty Agyei Addo said though all the parties agreed to be in court, she had the impression that counsel for BoG was unwell.

She, therefore, directed lawyers of HODA to serve them with a hearing notice to appear in court today, October 8, 2020.