"The attention of the Board and Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has been drawn to several media reports of a proposed tax/charge of $7 the GACL intends imposing on passengers for the purpose of fumigating luggage.
We are not imposing a US$7 luggage fumigation charge on passengers - Ghana Airports Company
The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has denied media reports that it will be charging a US$7 fee on each passenger flying in and out of Ghana as luggage fumigation charge.
Recommended articles
"GACL wishes to assure the general public that GACL will not impose any such taxes or charges on passengers for luggage fumigation purposes as reported. All reports to the contrary should therefore be disregarded," the GACL stated in a statement.
Some section of the media reported that the GACL communicated the $7 fumigation fee to airlines servicing Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at a meeting held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Accra.
But in a swift response, the management of the GACL in a press release issued on Monday (June 26, 2023), denied any involvement in a decision to impose luggage charges or fees on tickets for international passengers.
In a related development, Asaase Radio also reported that their sources from the presidency also denied any such levy or tax. ''In Ghana, it is not possible to introduce such a levy or tax without going through Parliament for approval.''
When Asaase News contacted two other members of the GACL board, they affirmed that no such proposal has come before the board. They described the report as news to them.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh