ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

We are not imposing a US$7 luggage fumigation charge on passengers - Ghana Airports Company

Evans Effah

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has denied media reports that it will be charging a US$7 fee on each passenger flying in and out of Ghana as luggage fumigation charge.

Kotoka International Airport
Kotoka International Airport

"The attention of the Board and Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has been drawn to several media reports of a proposed tax/charge of $7 the GACL intends imposing on passengers for the purpose of fumigating luggage.

Recommended articles

"GACL wishes to assure the general public that GACL will not impose any such taxes or charges on passengers for luggage fumigation purposes as reported. All reports to the contrary should therefore be disregarded," the GACL stated in a statement.

Some section of the media reported that the GACL communicated the $7 fumigation fee to airlines servicing Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at a meeting held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Accra.

But in a swift response, the management of the GACL in a press release issued on Monday (June 26, 2023), denied any involvement in a decision to impose luggage charges or fees on tickets for international passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, Asaase Radio also reported that their sources from the presidency also denied any such levy or tax. ''In Ghana, it is not possible to introduce such a levy or tax without going through Parliament for approval.''

When Asaase News contacted two other members of the GACL board, they affirmed that no such proposal has come before the board. They described the report as news to them.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Zanzibar

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)

Flags of European Union member countries.

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa