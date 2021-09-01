We’re 100% behind GNPC in Aker Energy, AGM Petroleum deal – Energy Minister

Speaking at the swearing-in of the Board of the GNPC in Accra, the Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, said the government is fully behind GNPC.

He also disclosed that there are intentions by the Corporation to acquire shares in other fields like the Jubilee, the Springfield and also the Ten fields.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh said this is to aid the GNPC to gain more experience in the exploration of oil in the country.

“The government is going to support you 100 percent in this direction of local content and the promotion of our petroleum resources in the acquisition of shares in some petroleum. It is not only Aker.”

“I do know there is the intention to go into Aker Energy, there is an intention to go into AGM, there is an intention to go into Springfield and there is also an intention to go into the Jubilee Fields and the Ten fields to acquire not only significant or more shares but more experience in the exploration of agenda of GNPC.”

In an earlier interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNPC, Dr. K.K Sarpong had brushed off critics of the deal by saying the move is in the best interest of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

He maintained that he personally entered into the agreement after he was convinced that the deal when brokered will be beneficial because the partnership between GNPC and the other partners is crucial to Ghana’s oil and energy space.

“I don’t think that Aker Energy and AGM are in a hurry to leave. If you look at the time profile set for this energy transition – that is the movement from fossil fuels to renewables, we are talking about a 30-year period to get to that level. It is a long way to go, so over time you will see that there is the movement of investment into the extraction and production of fossil fuel and shift capital to fossil fuel. Are they telling us, we should leave our oil in the soil, I think there is hypocrisy there.”