We’ve reimbursed over 120,000 people for wrongful e-levy deductions – GRA

Speaking to the press in Accra, the Head of Project Management Unit at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Isaac Kobina Amoako, who made this known said, “the data we had for those who had a refund on 1st of May from one particular charging entity was around 120,000 customers whose monies have been refunded for 1st of May. I do not have the statistics for the other charging entities and for the other days that the reversal has been made. We’ve met Mobile Money Association, and we’ve seen that the transfers have stabilized.”

“People are now gaining confidence that when they transact with the vendors, cash is not affected by the e-levy. Cash-out is also not affected by e-levy and with the provision for also online businesses where they are being protected so that when you are purchasing online you don’t have to pay e-levy.”

In an earlier interview, Mr. Amoako had said that the authority received feedback from some charging entities including the banks and telecom companies, but a daily report will be run on all transactions to see the way forward.

Pulse Ghana

He said “the feedback we got from one of the charging entities is that the configuration for off-net for less than 100 and below is being charged which is in two folds”.

“The first fold is that, 100 and below whether on net or off-net does not attract E-Levy irrespective, but at the moment it’s a technical hitch. So it will be ratified automatically ones the transaction is detected.”