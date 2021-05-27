World Bank to invest $150bn in Africa’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery

A “large portion” of this will be through grants and long-term, zero-interest-rate loans from IDA, which continues to provide “strong positive” net flows to Africa, he explained.

An “ambitious and successful” IDA20 replenishment by December 2021, he noted, “will be critical to provide the concessional financing and grants that the IDA countries in Africa urgently need”.

As part of the World Bank Group’s immediate response to the crisis, it has been assisting countries with the purchase and deployment of vaccines.

“IFC has supported the private sector in the region to create jobs across critical sectors such as manufacturing and agribusiness; and is helping pharmaceutical companies to expand their local vaccine manufacturing capacity and supporting innovative business models to expand availability of testing and treatment,” Mr Malpass added.

According to him, since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Bank has made available “more than $24 billion to African countries to support their health and economic recovery”.