Yango drivers welcome latest changes to the app offering enhanced productivity

According to the drivers, the new changes that have been introduced in the app uphold Yango’s willingness to respond to feedback from its partners, drivers and riders in general.

“There have been several changes to the Yango app which is very good. For instance, we see changes in the earnings side and recently we saw the introduction of Yango Maps, which is very good because it helps drivers to justify their earnings per trip.

''Also, we [drivers] are now able to choose which map to use and that has been very effective for my work. For drivers on the flexible mode, we have an advantage because we don’t pay much commission,” said Rexford Cudjoe Mensah, one of the drivers, said in an interview.

According to him, these latest additions to the Yango App have also improved driver safety and enhanced general experience on the app.

He added: “I can say that Yango is a very responsive app in the sense that the company pays attention to feedback from drivers in terms of market trends and challenges and take appropriate actions on them. This has greatly improved the app experience compared to when I started driving on it.

Mr. Cudjoe Mensah further touched on the benefit of driving on the “Flexible Mode”: “It’s less stressful; it releases me from the burden of having to worry about the number trips, uploading my balance and also my earnings.”

Due to the several benefits that this mode provides, most drivers are ever ready to drive on the flexible mode, he added.