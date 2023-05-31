According to the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, all subscribers who will lose their numbers will be taken through a process to access their monies.
Your MoMo account is safe even if your SIM is blocked - MTN assures
Telecommunications giants in Ghana, MTN has assured its customers who may lose their phone numbers for not re-registering their SIM cards that their MoMo accounts will be safe.
Recommended articles
He explained that these accounts will indeed be declared dormant but customers will definitely have access to their funds when they present the required identity card.
“We do have provision in the Payment System and Services Act about how to treat funds that have not been accessed, essentially will be treated as dormant funds and you can redeem them at some point in time with the right identification and processes,’’ Mr. Adadevoh stated.
Today, May 31, 2023, is the last day for the SIM card re-registration exercise. What this means is that any SIM card that has not been re-registered will be blocked or disconnected, according to the regulator, National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ministry of Communications.
The NCA has opined that all numbers not re-registered will be lost. They are yet to provide details on what the next step(s) will be for such customers.
The SIM card registration was extended several times by the Ministry of Communications after calls to prolong the exercise to enable subscribers who are yet to receive their Ghana cards to do so.
The ministry has subsequently warned that the deadline for the re-registration of SIM cards will not be extended again.
Subscribers who fail to re-register their SIMs will not be able to make calls, receive calls and text messages.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh