Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Hot Pulse >

Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for role


Hot Video Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for role

The racy video which features the aspiring actress naked in bed except for a thin strip of lacy red panties threatens to break the internet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for role play

Nude Actress

The things that some would do for fame has no bounds. As one aspiring actress goes naked in order to secure a movie role.

According to the @ghanapagedotcom, one Elizabeth Gyabi decided to try the act of seduction in order to become a Kumawood actress. Fortunately or unfortunately, this video has been leaked online by anonymous persons.

The racy video which features the aspiring actress naked in bed except for a thin strip of lacy red panties threatens to break the internet.

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle goes naked says she’s dripping in melanin

The follows the trend of “small girl, big God” on social media, that has a lot of young girls displaying affluent lifestyles that they cannot. The need to ‘market’ yourself for a sponsor or limelight goes like a canker on the souls of young girls.

Whether she got the role or not remains unknown. But we hope her efforts didn’t go in vain and wish her well.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hot Video: Princess Shyngle goes naked says she’s dripping in melanin Hot Video Princess Shyngle goes naked says she’s dripping in melanin
Oral Sex: Instagram user teaches men how to lick a vagina Oral Sex Instagram user teaches men how to lick a vagina
Cossy Orjiakor: Actress says she is horny and want a guy for a one night stand Cossy Orjiakor Actress says she is horny and want a guy for a one night stand
Sex talk: 15 embarrassing things that can happen during s3x Sex talk 15 embarrassing things that can happen during s3x
Masturbation: 6 common masturbation myths you need to stop believing Masturbation 6 common masturbation myths you need to stop believing
Bedroom matters: How to tell your partner you want to try something new in bed Bedroom matters How to tell your partner you want to try something new in bed

Recommended Videos

Video: Bamako Doddy sex position Video Bamako Doddy sex position
Watch video: See-saw sex position Watch video See-saw sex position
Watch video: Manchester United sex position Watch video Manchester United sex position



Top Articles

1 Hot Video Princess Shyngle goes naked says she’s dripping in melaninbullet
2 Oral Sex Instagram user teaches men how to lick a vaginabullet
3 Hot Video Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for rolebullet
4 Manhood facts 7 surprising facts you didn't know about your penisbullet
5 Pussy 7 types of vagina and how you can enjoy thembullet
6 Bedroom matters How to tell your partner you want to try...bullet
7 +18 Only Here's why adult movies in Ghana are called blue filmsbullet
8 Masturbation 6 common masturbation myths you need to stop...bullet
9 Cossy Orjiakor Actress says she is horny and want a guy...bullet
10 18+ VIDEO Nude video of Sharon, the lady who assaulted...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch video Manchester United sex positionbullet
2 Sexy Damango sex positionbullet
3 Watch Sudan sex positionbullet
4 Watch video See-saw sex positionbullet
5 Video Bamako Doddy sex positionbullet

Communities

3 things you should do after sex to guarantee reproductive health
For Ladies 3 things you should do after sex to guarantee reproductive health
Here's how stress affects your sex life
Libido Killer Here's how stress affects your sex life
Men's health 6 penis problems you should never ignore
Female ejaculation 5 squirting myths you should stop believing
X
Advertisement