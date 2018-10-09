Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for role

The racy video which features the aspiring actress naked in bed except for a thin strip of lacy red panties threatens to break the internet.
According to the @ghanapagedotcom, one Elizabeth Gyabi decided to try the act of seduction in order to become a Kumawood actress. Fortunately or unfortunately, this video has been leaked online by anonymous persons.
The follows the trend of “small girl, big God” on social media, that has a lot of young girls displaying affluent lifestyles that they cannot. The need to ‘market’ yourself for a sponsor or limelight goes like a canker on the souls of young girls.
Whether she got the role or not remains unknown. But we hope her efforts didn’t go in vain and wish her well.