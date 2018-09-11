Pulse.com.gh logo
All you need to know about double track system


Free SHS All you need to know about double track system

Pulse.com.gh has put together all you need to know about the double track system.

  Published:
play

The government has introduced the double track system which begins today, September 11, 2018, in 400 selected Senior High Schools (SHS).

This is a new introduction to the educational system of the country.

• The double track system creates two semesters in a year for the SHS 1 students

• Each track will be in school for 81 days per semester and 41 days of vacation

• The double track system begins with the SHS 1 students in September 2018

• Teaching hours are increased from 6 hours a day to 8 hours per day.

• The new system will cost the government GH₵323 million to implement fully.

• Without the double-track system, the government will require GH₵1.3 billion to accommodate the increase in numbers.

The government will recruit about 8,872 additional tutors in order to allow teachers to rest on vacations.

• 400 out of the 696 public Senior High Schools have been selected to operate the system.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

