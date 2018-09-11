All you need to know about double track system

Pulse.com.gh has put together all you need to know about the double track system.
This is a new introduction to the educational system of the country.
• The double track system creates two semesters in a year for the SHS 1 students
• Each track will be in school for 81 days per semester and 41 days of vacation
• The double track system begins with the SHS 1 students in September 2018
• Teaching hours are increased from 6 hours a day to 8 hours per day.
• The new system will cost the government GH₵323 million to implement fully.
• Without the double-track system, the government will require GH₵1.3 billion to accommodate the increase in numbers.
• The government will recruit about 8,872 additional tutors in order to allow teachers to rest on vacations.
• 400 out of the 696 public Senior High Schools have been selected to operate the system.