Gov’t to employ 8,872 tutors for double-track

news

The government will recruit about 8,872 additional tutors for the double track system which begins today, September 11, 2018, in over 400 selected senior high schools in Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said they have already started the recruitment process.

“800 people were trained to draw up a timetable. They have done that and out of that, we have been able to identify the number of teachers that we need to supplement the existing number of teachers. It is 8,872, and if you take this, it will tell you the number of teachers that they need, and the subjects that the teachers should be recruited into,” he said.

READ ALSO: Teacher licensure exam starts today despite protests

He added that no teacher will be allowed to teach in both tracks.

“Under the double track, we realized that if we don’t plan properly, teachers may be teaching all-year round and they may not have time for themselves. They may break down and we will have a lot of casualties. We’ve planned it in such a way that if you are a teacher in a given track when the schools are on vacation then you will also be on vacation.”

READ ALSO: Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security

About double track system

The double track system begins on September 11, 2018, in 400 selected second cycle schools in Ghana.

It will run a semester module as part of moves to address infrastructural challenges brought on by the Free SHS programme.

The schools would accommodate the over 180,000 students.