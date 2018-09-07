Free SHS wins Akufo-Addo ALU award

Pulse.com.gh logo
At the ceremony to honor President Akufo-Addo, the founder of the University, Fred Swanika, said they decided to award the President for four reasons.

The Africa Leadership University (ALU) has awarded President Akufo-Addo with the Nelson Mandela Africa Leadership University award, for the implementation of the ‘Free Senior High School’ program.

At the ceremony to honor President Akufo-Addo, the founder of the University, Fred Swanika, said the academic institution decided to award the President for four reasons.

Fred Swanika said, “Education is the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world.” President Akufo-Addo he said, is an embodiment of the statement above by virtue of his policy of free SHS which is currently underway in Ghana.

The second reason is because of the belief the President has in the youth of Ghana and those of the African continent as a whole.

His third justification is the persistence of the President. He explained that Akufo-Addo did not give up after contesting for the presidency twice and losing on both attempts. Instead, he still gave it a third try that eventually succeeded. The last reason behind the award, according to Swanika, is the President’s belief in African self-reliance.

The wife of the late South African president, Nelson Mandela read the citation.

Graca Machel read that “In recognition of his extraordinary commitment to education by implementing free universal education in Ghana, African Leadership University recognise the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, for his exemplary leadership.”

Commenting on the award Mr. Akufo-Addo said he is delighted to receive the Nelson Mandela African Leadership University award. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the education of the children of Ghana and Africa’s self-reliance remains at the forefront of his vision as President.

He added that Nelson Mandela was a leader who was recognised for certain things he said about the world even before he became President. When he became a leader he also ensured that his actions matched his thoughts he expressed before he became a leader.

The President said he is looking forward to following after the Mandela example as he leads Ghana, “So that one day Ghanaians may be able to say in a small little drop that I was that kind of a leader, someone who matched his words to his deeds.”

African Leadership University (ALU) is pioneering a fresh approach to higher education in the 21st century; offering accredited undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education programmes in a unique and imaginative way.

ALU was founded in 2013 by renowned Ghanaian educationalist Fred Swaniker. Mrs. Graça Machel serves as Chancellor of the University.

