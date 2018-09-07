Protesting teachers agree to take license examination

news

The newly trained teachers who were against the teachers licensing examination have finally agreed to take the test.

This was after they reached an agreement with the Education Ministry on Thursday (September 8, 2018).

When the National Teaching Council (NTC) announced that it will organise the first teachers' licence exams in September 2018, the teachers protested.

The teachers argue that they have already undergone training and therefore did not see the need for a teachers licence exams.

However, the NTC warned the teachers they will not be allowed to teach in the country if they refused to take the test.

After a meeting with some stakeholders, the Ministry of Education announced the concerned teachers have agreed to take the test from Monday as scheduled.

In a statement, the Ministry said “the licensure examination shall proceed as scheduled. The licensure examination shall be held more than once every year to enable all newly graduated teachers to participate.”

Read the full statement below

The Minister of Education this afternoon met leaders of the various teacher unions. They had earlier expressed reservations about the teacher licensing examination.

At the end of the meeting, there was general agreement that;

The licensure examination shall be held more than once every year to enable all newly graduated teachers to participate.

iii. National Service period be considered as part of the one-year post-graduation training period of all teachers.

All newly graduated teachers avail themselves of the opportunity of the licensure examination to qualify as ‘licensed teachers’ to enable them secure employment as teachers.

Discussions on teacher professionalisation must progress as agreed.

EKOW VINCENT ASSAFUAH

HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT