7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation

The double track system will begin in the 2018/2019 academic year with the new students who will be admitted.

In this system, a group of the first years will go to school for a period during which the others will be home.

When those at home go to schools those from track 1 will be on vacation.

One will wonder what the students can do when they are on vacation.

• Learn a skill

As you grow older, you will realise that it is not easy to survive on a single source of income. Learning a skill at this time may not seem important but it will give you extra income when you need it the most.

• Go for ICT classes

ICT is not all about social media and Microsoft office. Learn more about ICT. Who knows you can be the next Steve Jobs, Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg

• Read ahead

Instead of staying home and doing nothing, read some textbooks on the course you have been offered at the school. This will keep you ahead of your classmates when you finally start school.

• Help your parents with their jobs

Your parents work hard to earn money and take care of you. A little help from you will be much appreciated by them. This may also bring in extra income to support the home.

• Intern at a place in relation to your course

Serve as an intern in a Graphic designing company if you are going to offer visual arts in the Senior High School. Work with a chef or an eatery if you will be a Home Economics student. If you will be a General Arts student intern with a publishing house or a writing firm. This will give you a practical experience most of your counterparts may never have.

• Start a vlog/blog

Start a YouTube channel. Tell stories in the best way possible and create a followership. By the time you are done with your second-cycle education, you would have documented a lot of happenings without knowing. I need not remind you that this is also a means of making money

• Volunteer

Work as a volunteer for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other organisations that allow for volunteerism.

Volunteering will enrich your CV, connect you to people you may need as you grow and also make you a better person.