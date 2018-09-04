GES to release placement of students of double-track SHS system today

news

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is likely to release the placement of students for the double-track Senior High School (SHS) system today (Tuesday, September 4, 2018).

On Sunday (September 2, 2018) the GES said it had finished placing most of the candidates who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), into SHSs and technical institutes (TIs). The GES said it was left with just a few of them to complete the process.

“As of Sunday night, we were at the tail end of making sure everything is okay,” the Chairman of the GES Council, Mr Michael Nsowah, told the Daily Graphic.

He added that as soon as the process was completed, the placement information would be sent to the National Information and Technology Agency (NITA) to be uploaded onto the various mobile telecommunications networks to enable parents and students to access it.

Mr Nsowah said there has been a delay because they had to wait for the BECE candidates whose results were withheld by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“Fortunately, their results have been released and they will all be part of the placement. Normally we have to wait for their results because some of them may have better grades and you cannot do the placement without them,” he said.

The GES will also announce a shortcode for the various mobile networks through which candidates could check the schools they had been placed.

Double-track

“Once we are done with the placement, all the schools that are earmarked for the double-track will start the system. When the children go to print their admission letters, it will indicate which of the tracks they will be in. Green means you are going ahead, yellow means you are going to wait, almost like the traffic light,” he explained.

However, he said, all of the two tracks would go to school at the same time to go through the registration process after which the Track 1 would begin.