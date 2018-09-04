Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian graduates who avoid National Service will be prosecuted


In a press statement, the NSS said it will prosecute both the employees and employers if their staff have not done their one-year mandatory national service.

play

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has revealed that it will soon start unannounced visits to workplaces to flush out Ghanaians who are working without completing their one-year mandatory national service.

In a press statement, the NSS said after the flush out, they will prosecute the workers who are found guilty.

Their employers will also be prosecuted for employing them.

READ ALSO: Investigate Conti female ‘harassment’ - Minister

The statement said that NSS has noticed that some “Ghanaian Nationals who are eligible for the mandatory national service do not fulfill this obligation but still gain employment.”

“A person who has not commenced and completed his period of national service shall not a. Obtain employment outside the Scheme; or b. Be employed by any other person outside the Scheme; or c. Be engaged in any employment outside the Scheme, whether self- employed or otherwise, without the prior permission, in writing, of the Board,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo sets sights in making KG to university education compulsory

It also added that the employer is expected to verify if the employee has done the mandatory one-year national service.

“It shall be the duty of every employer to ascertain from every employee, upon his appointment, whether or not he is liable to national service and if he is, the employer shall notify the fact to the Board forthwith.”

“Enforcement Team would visit both private and public organizations across the country to ensure that this section of Act 426 (1980) is complied with and offenders will be prosecuted,” the statement concluded.

