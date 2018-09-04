Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track system

news

The first years for the 2018/2019 academic year will start the double track system introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Ghana Education Service (GES) will release the placement of students for the double-track Senior High School (SHS) system today (Tuesday, September 4, 2018).

But when the students check their school placements, how will they know which track they have been offered?

Pulse.com.gh has found that out and will share to make it easy for both students and parents.

• Check and print your admission online

• A green on your admission means you are going to school right away

• A yellow on your admission indicates that you have to wait

• However, all the two tracks would go to school at the same time to go through the registration process after which Track 1 will begin.