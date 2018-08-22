Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure exams in Sept


Education In Ghana Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure exams in Sept

Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Owusu Oduro play

Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Owusu Oduro

The Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Owusu Oduro has revealed that the first-ever teacher licensure examination in Ghana will be held from September 10 to 12, 2018 in colleges of education throughout the country from.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Executive Secretary said the only colleges of education exempted as venues are the Christ the Teacher, Akim Oda Methodist, St Ambrose, McCoy, Cambridge, Jackson and Holy Spirit colleges of education.

She said that students from these schools willing to partake in the examinations would have to choose the college of education closest to them to write the examination.

The examination is open to all holders of Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who wish to be employed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The targeted candidates are those who completed colleges of education this year or those who read Education in the various universities and colleges who are desirous of seeking employment with the GES.

The licensure exams

The examination will be focused on essential skills for teaching, numeracy (basic computation) and literacy (verbal aptitude and essay).

The candidates will be required to write a paper each day for the three days of the examination.

All prospective candidates are to apply online at www.exams.ntc.gov.gh and complete the application form for the examination.

The closing date for applications is September 4, 2018.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

