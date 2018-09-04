Trainee teachers reject NSS postings

news

The newly-trained teachers have said that they will reject national service postings.

In a statement issued by the immediate-past National Deputy General Secretary of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) said the government wants to go against the norm where newly-trained teachers are posted as professionals to their various stations to start teaching immediately after school.

“We will resist any attempt by the government to post newly-trained teachers as national service personnel,” he said in the statement.

READ ALSO: 7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation

“Just like doctors, teachers are posted to the field of work as professional teachers and not service personnel, and, so, we want this status quo to be maintained. The government should do well to post newly-trained teachers as soon as possible,” he added.

Teachers Licensure Exams

Mr Paintsil said the teachers are not against the introduction of licensure examination by the National Teaching Council (NTC).

READ ALSO: Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track system

He added that the teachers are willing to partake in the examination, however, the NTC must consider all the issues that have been raised.

According to him, the NTC is aware of all the issues that have been raised hence, the teachers expect that these matters will be dealt with accordingly.

“We do not object to the fact that teachers should be licensed but we call on the NTC to put out necessary measures in place to prevent people from failing the licensure exams since most people haven't prepared and materials are also not made available to them,” he said.