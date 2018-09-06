Over 67,000 could not get SHS of choice

news

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the placements of 423,134 students who successfully made it under the 2018 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The placements were released on Wednesday (September 5, 2018).

The release from the GES means that 67,382 students who have qualified to SHS could not be placed under the system because they could not be matched with any of their school choices.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has assured that all 67,382 students who have not been placed under the computerised school selection placement system (CSSPS) will have schools by the end of the week.

The GES has directed first-year students who have not been placed to visit www.cssps.gov.gh to choose from a number of available schools with vacancies.

The deputy Education Minister Yaw Adu Twum said that all students who passed will be placed. He added that they are doing all things possible to ensure that all the students are placed before Senior High Schools reopen.

Mr. Adu Twum also explained that students placed on the green track will resume in September whereas the gold track students will resume in November under the new double track system adopted by the government.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has also said that students with genuine concerns can visit any of the Regional Solution Centres at the Regional Education Offices to have their issues resolved.

In a statement, it said that a Solution Centre has been set up at the Independence Square in the Greater Accra Region.