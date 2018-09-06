Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Over 67,000 could not get SHS of choice


Computerised Placement System Over 67,000 could not get SHS of choice

The Education Ministry has assured that all 67,382 students who have not been placed under the computerised school selection placement system (CSSPS) will have schools by the end of the week.

  • Published:
play

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the placements of 423,134 students who successfully made it under the 2018 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The placements were released on Wednesday (September 5, 2018).

The release from the GES means that 67,382 students who have qualified to SHS could not be placed under the system because they could not be matched with any of their school choices.

READ ALSO: GNAT calls for extension of SHS reopening date

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has assured that all 67,382 students who have not been placed under the computerised school selection placement system (CSSPS) will have schools by the end of the week.

The GES has directed first-year students who have not been placed to visit www.cssps.gov.gh to choose from a number of available schools with vacancies.

The deputy Education Minister Yaw Adu Twum said that all students who passed will be placed. He added that they are doing all things possible to ensure that all the students are placed before Senior High Schools reopen.

READ ALSO: 7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation

Mr. Adu Twum also explained that students placed on the green track will resume in September whereas the gold track students will resume in November under the new double track system adopted by the government.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has also said that students with genuine concerns can visit any of the Regional Solution Centres at the Regional Education Offices to have their issues resolved.

In a statement, it said that a Solution Centre has been set up at the Independence Square in the Greater Accra Region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Computerised Placement System: GNAT calls for extension of SHS reopening date Computerised Placement System GNAT calls for extension of SHS reopening date
Academic Lifeline: Aker Energy-GNPC awards 150 students from the Western Region scholarship Academic Lifeline Aker Energy-GNPC awards 150 students from the Western Region scholarship
National Service: Trainee teachers reject NSS postings National Service Trainee teachers reject NSS postings
Free SHS: 7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation Free SHS 7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation
Free SHS: Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track system Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track system
Free SHS: GES to release placement of students of double-track SHS system today Free SHS GES to release placement of students of double-track SHS system today

Recommended Videos

Local News: NSS to weed out National Service dodgers Local News NSS to weed out National Service dodgers
Governmental Policies: Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory Governmental Policies Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory
KNUST PRO: No Conti female student harassed; They were having fun KNUST PRO No Conti female student harassed; They were having fun



Top Articles

1 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examinationbullet
2 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
3 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track systembullet
4 National Service Ghanaian graduates who avoid National Service...bullet
5 Free SHS 7 things SHS students can do during their double track...bullet
6 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
7 National Service Trainee teachers reject NSS postingsbullet
8 Free SHS GES to release placement of students of...bullet
9 Licensure Exams Don't be scared of licensure exams - NTC...bullet
10 Woven Africa Meet the Ghanaian firm that makes...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
3 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
4 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet

Student

Nana Addo sets sights in making KG to university education compulsory
Compulsory Education Nana Addo sets sights on making KG to university education compulsory
Conti Female Abuse Investigate Conti female ‘harassment’ - Minister
SHS Bawumia likens double track system to multiple church service
Religion KNUST to build 8000-seater worship centre