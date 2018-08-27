Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Funding free SHS is not easy – Akufo-Addo


Free SHS Funding free SHS is not easy – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said he is not giving up due to the challenge in financing the Free SHS programme.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has conceded that it has not been easy funding the free SHS programme.

“I know it hasn’t been an easy matter for the nation finding the resources and the determination to do it [Free SHS], but I believe that if for nothing, my period of the stage of Ghana should be identified with ensuring that every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of their birth, no matter where they live in our country, has access to a minimum of secondary school education to be able to prepare them to live in this 21st century.”

However, President Akufo-Addo said he is not giving up due to the challenge in financing the programme.

READ ALSO: Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time

“It is a commitment that I have made and I am not turning back on it and I believe it is a commitment now that the Ghanaian people have accepted as part of the educational architecture of our nation.”

The President said this when the Asantehene paid him a courtesy call at the Flagstaff House.

His comment comes weeks after the Finance Minister argued that the free SHS programme should be targeted instead of the current wholesale.

“True, it may be that there have to be changes in the way we are administering it. I can’t take my child to Achimota or Odorgono and leave him or her there and drive away and not pay for anything whiles I can pay for ten people.”

READ ALSO: Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions

Even though some Ghanaians seemed to agree with him, members of the governing party did not support his suggestion.

The then Information minister Mustapha Hamid called on Ghanaians to ignore his colleague minister.

“You don’t need to belabour the point…the person whose vision we are driving is the vision of the president of the Republic of Ghana and the president of the Republic of Ghana’s vision is that every child who goes to secondary should go the secondary for free.”

“The Finance Minister’s opinion does not stand in the face of the president’s vision. It’s not going to happen. The Finance minister doesn’t have a locus. His opinion is dead…it is not even in his bosom to bring an educational matter to cabinet. It is only the education minister who can, so he can only go and lobby the education minister to come to parliament and there is no cabinet decision that must go contrary to the NPP manifesto, finished.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Technical and Vocational Training: Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions Technical and Vocational Training Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions
KNUST: Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time
Education: Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu Education Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu
Free SHS: WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates Free SHS WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates
Free SHS: WAEC releases 2018 BECE results Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE results
Hall Conversion: Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls

Recommended Videos

Local News: KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls Local News KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls
University Of Ghana: UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project University Of Ghana UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project
Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in



Top Articles

1 Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE resultsbullet
2 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
3 KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first timebullet
4 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana in 2017bullet
5 Education In Ghana Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure...bullet
6 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
7 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure...bullet
8 Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG...bullet
9 National Service No reposting; stay wherever you are...bullet
10 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
5 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

Free SHS NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh
Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II
Conversion Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah
Free SHS Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister
MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin
NDC Appointments Ablakwa wasn’t a good choice for Education Ministry – Bagbin