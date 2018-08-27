Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions


Technical and Vocational Training Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions

President Akufo-Addo said the government has a plan to expand technical and vocational opportunities at both secondary and tertiary levels to strengthen the link between education and industry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that the government plans to build 20 modern Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Ghana.

He was speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Ho Technical University, in the Volta Region.

President Akufo-Addo said countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea took fundamental decisions to transform their economies from raw material and agrarian to value-added and industrial economies.

READ ALSO: Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time

He added these are countries with whom Ghana started the independence journey, have “outstripped us, today, by far, in terms of development.”

 “This is the reason why my Government has placed importance on guaranteeing access to a minimum of senior high school education for all children and has laid emphasis, in particular, on Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) as a major pillar for development.”

He said the government has a plan to expand technical and vocational opportunities at both secondary and tertiary levels. He added that this will strengthen the linkages between education and industry, as well as empower young people to deploy their skills, to employ themselves and others.

In order to achieve this, the government has brought all public TVET institutions in the country under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Education to streamline their curricula and improve the coordination of their training.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Barbara Asher Ayisi, has been made directly responsible for technical and vocational education.

READ ALSO: WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates

“The 5-year Strategic Plan for TVET, approved by Cabinet, has set out certain structural reforms, such as setting up a TVET Service and TVET Council, and dedicating a whole division of the education service to the management of technical and vocational education, with its own Director General.”

“Government is fully aware of the infrastructural needs of our Technical Universities. Efforts have been made at supplying demonstration laboratories for engineering students in some of the Technical Universities, including Ho Technical University, by Amatrol. The Ministry of Education is taking steps to providing similar laboratories to the rest of the Technical Universities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the president has said that the Ho Technical University (HTU) will be renamed after Ephraim Amu.

“There is a significant matter I must address, and it relates to the decision taken by the Governing Council of Ho Technical University, in accordance with the Statutes of the University, to rename this institution after Ephraim Amu, the great Ghanaian cultural icon, who asserted that the creative faculty should embrace also the capacity to work with one’s hands.”

“This decision is an excellent one, which has received the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter, be called the Ephraim Amu Technical University, Ho,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Free SHS: Funding free SHS is not easy – Akufo-Addo Free SHS Funding free SHS is not easy – Akufo-Addo
KNUST: Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time
Education: Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu Education Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu
Free SHS: WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates Free SHS WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates
Free SHS: WAEC releases 2018 BECE results Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE results
Hall Conversion: Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls

Recommended Videos

Local News: KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls Local News KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls
University Of Ghana: UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project University Of Ghana UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project
Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in



Top Articles

1 Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE resultsbullet
2 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
3 KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first timebullet
4 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana in 2017bullet
5 Education In Ghana Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure...bullet
6 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
7 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure...bullet
8 Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG...bullet
9 National Service No reposting; stay wherever you are...bullet
10 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
5 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

Free SHS NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh
Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II
Conversion Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah
Free SHS Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister
MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin
NDC Appointments Ablakwa wasn’t a good choice for Education Ministry – Bagbin