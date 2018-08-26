Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time


KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time

The admission follows the dismissal of an injunction application case seeking to prevent the management of the University from converting two male halls of residence of the University into a mixed one.

  • Published:
play

Female students have been admitted for the first time into the previously all male halls of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

READ MORE: Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls

The admission follows the dismissal of an injunction application case seeking to prevent the management of the University from converting the two male halls of residence of the University into a mixed one.

On Friday, a number of them who successfully completed the registration process spent their first night at University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti).

“We went ahead [after the court ruling] and registered the students so I’m sure many of them are in their rooms as we speak,” Public Relations Officer of KNUSt, Kwame Yeboah told 3news.

“I went to all the halls this morning and I saw them relax and I was surprised to see many females in both University hall and then the Unity hall,” he noted.

Meanwhile some of the female students have been speaking about being admitted to the former all male halls.

play

 

"I have been allocated a room at University Hall (Katanga) and I feel excited to be among the first batch of female students to reside here”, Ernestina Osei is quoted by 3news as saying.

READ MORE:  Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II

“I don’t feel any form of threat residing at the Unity hall (Continental). The blocks are two and one has been allocated by females and the other is being occupied by only male students. Security is very tight here, so I feel safe”, another student, Patricia Amponsah said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Education: Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu Education Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu
Free SHS: WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates Free SHS WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates
Free SHS: WAEC releases 2018 BECE results Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE results
Hall Conversion: Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls
Free SHS: NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh Free SHS NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh
Teachers Licensure: How to apply for teacher’s licensure examination Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examination

Recommended Videos

University Of Ghana: UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project University Of Ghana UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project
Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in
Bad Education System? We don’t have an education system – Adutwum Bad Education System? We don’t have an education system – Adutwum



Top Articles

1 Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE resultsbullet
2 Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST hallsbullet
3 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
4 Education In Ghana Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure exams...bullet
5 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examinationbullet
6 Conversion Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi...bullet
7 Girl Power New female doctor sweeps 15 awards, 2 other...bullet
8 WASSCE Failure WAEC says pidgin language is affecting...bullet
9 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in...bullet
10 Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss...bullet

Related Articles

Education Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu
Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls
Free SHS NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh
Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examination
Conversion Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II
Free SHS Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister
NDC Appointments Ablakwa wasn’t a good choice for Education Ministry – Bagbin
Girl Power New female doctor sweeps 15 awards, 2 other ladies win 5 awards
Educationist Profile of Anis Haffar
Kumasi Demonstration Conti, Katanga present petition to Otumfuo over hall conversion

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah
Free SHS Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister
MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin
NDC Appointments Ablakwa wasn’t a good choice for Education Ministry – Bagbin
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Ex-finance minister of Nigeria commends Akufo-Addo for double track system
Education in Ghana WAEC denies releasing BECE results