Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II

The vacation court heard Conti’s case against the authorities of KNUST over the conversion of the hall to a mixed-sex hall on Wednesday.

Kumasi High Court II has adjourned Unity Hall a.k.a Conti alumni’s case against the authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) over the conversion of the hall to unisex hall.

The legal team of Unity Hall alumni led by George Tetteh Wayoe and Pinto presented the facts of the matter to the court.

READ MORE: Conti, Katanga present petition to Otumfuo over hall conversion

While the legal team of KNUST also filed their defence to why it is necessary to convert the all-male hall to a unisex hall.

The defendant presented a new reason to back the university’s decision to carry on with the conversion. All this while, the university has argued the move to embark on with the conversion is to ensure more ladies are accommodated on campus because they are vulnerable to attacks.

However, the defendant added that the decision to convert the hall is a way to solve the frequent clashes between residents of Conti and Katanga, the other all-male hall.

The university believes when the green light is given to mixing the males with ladies, the clashes between the two male halls on the KNUST will be a thing of the past.

The judge after listening to the two parties adjourned the case to Thursday 23rd August.

It would be recalled that Mensah Sarbah and Atlantic halls in the University of Ghana and UCC campuses respectively were converted to unisex halls, yet clashes with their all-male rivals haven’t seized and Conti alumni in several publications have argued in that direction.

KNUST will reopen on Thursday 23rd August for freshers so the court's decision would be very crucial in determining whether female students will be permitted to reside in the hall or not.

Katanga and Africa Hall, an all-female hall would likely benefit if the ruling goes in favour of Conti, since the decision to convert them will hold no waters.

