Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students reveal

In a press statement, they noted that lecturers sometimes caned students, while others were also made to kneel in the rain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have opened up some poor treatments meted out to them during their time at the University.

A group calling itself the ‘Concerned Fellows of Kantanga Hall’ has chronicled a series of abuse cases that students suffered at the hands of lecturers and other school authorities.

In a press statement, they noted that the constant abuse of students led to the chaos that ensued on Monday.

READ ALSO: Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus

The former Katanga Hall residents said lecturers used to cane them, as well as make some of their colleagues kneel down as punishment.

play

According to them, under Vice Chancellor, Professor Kwabena Obiri Danso, KNUST students have often been oppressed and prevented from enjoying certain privileges on campus.

They explained that some students were once made to kneel down in the rain simply because they were singing ‘jama’ songs on campus.

“These students were made to kneel down on the parade grounds at a time when it was raining and warned not to speak to anyone about their treatment or risk losing their rooms. Yes, University students being made to kneel down in the rain. It is not surprising because lecturers of KNUST have been known to cane students,” sections of the statement read.

They added a video file of a lecturer caning his students in class, as proof that students’ rights have always been undermined under the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor.

play

 

According to them, “University authorities have unleashed a reign of abuse, intimidation and terrorism with the ultimate goal of killing student activism especially in Katangees”.

They therefore called on all stakeholders to “work together to ensure the immediate de-escalation of hostilities”, adding that the University must immediately issue “an unqualified public apology to all students who have been subjected to physical assault by its security operatives and other forms of public humiliation and abuse”.

READ ALSO: KNUST closed down indefinitely

Tensions have been mounting on the KNUST campus, with students accusing authorities of “oppression” and unwarranted “brutalities”.

On Monday, some students boycotted classes to stage a demonstration against the “brutalities” meted out to their colleagues by security personnel of the University

However, what was meant to be a peaceful protest soon became messy, as students ransacked cars and other properties belonging to both teaching and non-teaching staff.

It took the efforts of the military and some Police officers to restore order and, currently, a curfew has been imposed on the University campus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer
Injured KNUST student is alive – Hospital Injured KNUST student is alive – Hospital
Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus
KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story
A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's demonstration according to social media A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's demonstration according to social media
KNUST closed down indefinitely KNUST closed down indefinitely

Recommended Videos

REGSEC orders closure of KNUST, imposes curfew after protest REGSEC orders closure of KNUST, imposes curfew after protest
Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car
Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president



Top Articles

1 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to seebullet
2 Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration blockbullet
3 "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on studentsbullet
4 This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is...bullet
5 A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's demonstration...bullet
6 KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration storybullet
7 This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free...bullet
8 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by...bullet
9 KNUST closed down indefinitelybullet
10 Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehiclebullet

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Police arrest 3 KNUST students after violent protests
Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers
KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’
KNUST authorities justify arrest of students
X
Advertisement