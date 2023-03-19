12 most adored female celebrities in Ghana

Their inspiring stories and works have served as a springboard to inspire younger ones who look up to them.

We look at the list of these top-tier female celebrities chalking success and inspiring others

JACKIE APPIAH

Ghana's evergreen screen queen, notable for her talent and gorgeous looks. The actress from the days of "Things we do for love" and "The perfect picture" has been an absolute delight to watch.

Lady J as affectionately called by many is known for her luxurious lifestyle and philanthropic works. She sits on top as the most-followed female celebrity in Ghana with 9.9 million fans.

NANA AMA AGYEMANG MCBROWN

The effortlessly talented actress and TV personality is undoubtedly one of Ghana's favorite screen goddesses.

Known for her thrilling performances and lovable nature she has highly earned a respectable status in the industry.

She currently sits top as one of the best celebrity ambassadors with the most brand deals

JOSELYN CANFOR DUMAS

Ghanaian TV personality and actress, an epitome of Television presenting and event hosting. from the days hosting the One show, to starring in Shirley's Adams Apple has over the years built a solid brand of her own.

She has starred in major groundbreaking movies and hosted top-class events, she recently was a part of the Global Citizen Festival hosted in Accra.

She makes the list of one of the most adored celebrities in the country

YVONNE NELSON

The actor, producer, and entrepreneur is greatly known for her striking looks and amazing on-screen artistry.

The young actress has over the years endeared herself to innumerable Ghanaian youth through her productions, allowing young and upcoming talents to shine.

REBECCA ACHEAMPONG (BECCA)

Singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur have earned enviable respect in the industry at large. Her consistency and dedication to her craft coupled with her soft personality made her lovable across all ages.

She is currently off the music scene, focusing on family and business.

OHENEYERE GIFTY ANTI

An outstanding and highly respected TV personality, and a staunch feminist advocate.

The ace media professional has ever remained godly and humble to the core. She recently got conferred on her a new title by the Accra Business school, "Fellowship of the Boardroom Institute", FBI.

Now Dr. FBI Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

Her gender advocacy and works have inspired many young females who look up to her as great mentors.

NADIA BUARI

It is certainly no exaggeration to say that Nadia Buari is one of the goddesses of Ghana screens, her spotless light skin makes her appear most desirable.

She is known for keeping a low profile, is calm, and is highly regarded. Despite her absence from the movie scene, she remains one of the most adorable personalities.

DOREEN ANDOH

She is the Queen of the airwaves, an excellent radio presenter whose voice is enough to make your day. Doreen remains one of Ghana's longest and best-serving broadcasters.

NANA ABA ANAMOAH

Nana Aba Anamoah is a Ghanaian Media personality. Until she resigned from TV3, she presented the news and hosted top shows.

Her eloquence and impeccable English speaking skills make her very admirable

She is currently the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM. She is also the creator of the event "Women of Valour"

CHARLOTTE OSEI

Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei is the UN International Elections Commissioner, a Ghanaian lawyer, and former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana from 2015 until she was dismissed in June 2018 on grounds of financial malfeasance.

Her work ethic, character, charisma, and able capabilities have inspired many young women who look up to occupying space in politics and governance.

BERLA MUNDI

NAA ASHORKOR MENSAH-DOKU

JESSICA OPARE SAFORO

CAROLINE SAMPSON

