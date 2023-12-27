6 Viral sensations that brought Ghana to a standstill in 2023

1. Father Bernard's Unforgettable Send-off

A touching tribute turned into an internet sensation when a female sympathizer took an unexpected dive at the burial of late Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon. A viral clip captured her falling face-flat on a coffin inside a grave pit, accompanied by a scream of "eiii Father Bernard.".

Days later, TikTok exploded with humorous renditions, turning the incident into a meme. The phrase "eiii Father Bernard" is now a popular background sound for videos of people tripping or falling.

2. WKHKYD & WBHBYD

Ghanaians were left puzzled by cryptic letter combinations, including WKHKYD and WBHBYD, dominating social media, especially X formerly Twitter. These mysterious phrases originated from a viral video by Ghanaian TikToker Star Gee. Abbreviated from the questions "wo ko ho ko y3 d3n" and "wo ba ha b3 y3 d3n," meaning "what did you go there to do" and "what did you come here to do," these abbreviations became a trend, sparking confusion and amusement.

With many using the letters while texting and using it to form the actual words or sentences.

3. The Hit song Nnipa bi y3 Cobra

The song "Cobra" dropped early in the year but gained explosive popularity on TikTok in September. Despite its serious message about deception, the song became a viral sensation, attracting big-name celebrities like Shatta Wale. "Cobra" transformed into a rollercoaster of joy and laughter, resonating with listeners through its catchy beats and humorous lyrics.

4. A Showdown by Kennedy Agyapong

Tensions flared in Cape Coast as Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, introduced the word "Showdown." Initially a term of destruction, it later evolved into a symbol of confidence and victory. Adopted by Agyapong and the media, "Showdown" became the lead word for his political campaigns, complete with the Showdown walk and showdown concert. Ratty Ghana even created a song inspired by the word, further amplifying its impact.

5. Official Starter and the Dancing Market Women

Raja and his troupe of market women are putting smiles on shoppers and social media.

Ernest Raja Nettey, known as Official Starter on social media, is a Ghanaian Youtuber and choreographer famous for his dancing video with market traders.

2023 was a great year for them after gaining a lot of recognition from fans this year.

The group went viral after they joined Burna Boy's #CityBoy challenge, which gained recognition and appreciation from Burna Boy, putting up a board in their name. It's been a lot highs after that, with many artists dancing with them and sharing their contents.

6. Ceiling Challenge: Taking Social Media by Storm

The "Phone Ceiling" challenge emerged as one of the latest viral trends in 2023. Participants film themselves from a bird's-eye view, sticking their phones to the ceiling using tape and showcasing creative expressions. Originating from a TikTok clip by user michaelfirshort, the challenge quickly gained momentum with diverse activities, from twerking to singing and even performing crochet crafts. The trend has captivated thousands, offering a unique perspective on self-expression.