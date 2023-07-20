ADVERTISEMENT
Blame the media for downfall of some Ghanaian artistes — Afropop act Fresh Meddo

Selorm Tali

US-based Sierra Leonean Afropop artist Fresh Meddo has said the media should be blamed for the downfall of some Ghanaian musicians.

He said the unsuccessful careers of some artistes in the country are due to the negative news of these musicians instead of helping promote their works.

He has advised the media and entertainment industry to focus on helping grow up-and-coming artistes in the country.

"Help promote my works through your prestigious platforms, I need support from each and everyone on this live stream.

"Let me add this, we’ve been the cause of our downfall by making negative news surpass the positives in the public domain.

"I don’t want to be listed amongst those whose reign came to a standstill due to bad publicity," Meddo stated.

However, he has hinted at releasing a new project after a long pause.

He caused a stir and made waves with his debut album, “The Journey Album”, but then held a long pause rather than following up with new projects.

In an Instagram live session with his fans, he announced plans for an upcoming project.

