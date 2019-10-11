This list looks at Ghanaian celebrities that have caught our attention with the foundations they run.

1.Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim foundation

The actress runs The Juliet Ibrahim Foundation, a nonprofit organization which is focused on creating awareness on Kidney diseases and extending support to Kidney patients.

2. Yvonne Nelson

Actress, Yvonne Nelson

The mother of one runs a Glaucoma foundation, which was into creating awareness around the eyesight challenging disease. However, it’s been a long while the actress embarked on any project relating to that.

3. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah Foundation

Unlike the others mentioned above, the Jackie Appiah Foundation is not pinned to any particular campaign or project. For her charity outreaches, the actress selects any group of less privileged or vulnerable people and show them care.

4. Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari Foundation

The mother of four, runs NBF, a foundation in her name. The purpose of her foundation is largely focused on the educational sector, assisting rural schools with funds to build new infrastructural learning facilities such as libraries and classrooms.

5. Menaye Donkor

Menaye Donkor Foundation

The model, entrepreneur and wife of Sulley Muntari is a known philanthropist. Menaye has therefore done a lot for charity. She runs the “Ahanban” also known as the Greenleaf Foundation. The foundation has built a school in Cape Coast and continues to pursue other charity projects.

6.Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG Foundation

The musician is committed to his TINA (This Is New Africa) slogan. For this purpose, the philanthropist has built a new basic in Akosombo for the less-privileged children.

Nana Dolls

The singer’s foundation is focused on changing the narrative about Africa. Fuse has also produced black Barbie dolls for children.

7.John Dumelo

John Dumelo foundation

The actor now turned politician is also a known philanthropist. Mr Dumelo’s charity work is across the continent. The actor once bragged that The John Dumelo Foundation has touched over 55,000 kids across Africa.

8.Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong Foundation

The Moesha Foundation is by the actress. The foundation has no specific objective but ultimately to show love to the vulnerable and less privileged

9.Efia Odo

Efia Odo Foundation

Efia Odo runs the Odo Nti foundation. Just as the name suggests, the foundation’s priority is to show love to whoever needs it. Efia Odo via her foundation has donated to a children’s home and also paid for the makeover for an ice-cream seller.

10.Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui organizes party for widows

The young actress always reminds herself and her fans of where she comes from. Out of this, she runs the Fella Makafui Foundation which shows love to the vulnerable.

Medifui charity

Fella organized a party for widows, donated bags of cement to her hometown for a project. Via her foundation, Fella is also now focusing on empowering young entrepreneur.