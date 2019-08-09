Annie Idibia made the revelation via a social media post in which she stated that the “Africa Queen” singer, has had Doctors by his side continuously for 48 hours.

The mother of two also disclosed that 2 Face has been on drips plus other medications and the last time he made a public appearance, he was shaking badly but composed himself.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui and Medikal land in Europe for their joint tour

It’s not however been told what ailment the singer is suffering. “So Baba has been so ill and on drips and plenty meds. Doctor was by his side 48 hours. We all didn’t think he could make it to this big event that was all about him and the Nigerian stock exchange” Annie wrote on her Instagram stories.

See a screenshot of her post below and don’t forget to wish 2 Baba speedy recovery as we do.