2019 Di Asa winner laments being single, appeals to Ghanaian men to date her

Dorcas Agambila

The winner of the third season of the popular dance competition ‘Di Asa’, Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, has expressed her frustration about being single.

Di Asa''s PM
In a video making the rounds on social media, PM can be seen confiding in a friend that she is looking for a serious boyfriend. She expressed surprise and sadness that men are not showing interest in her.

“I don’t know if they are angry with us. What they are doing is not nice. I am a full package,” she said.

Di Asa Queen Precious Mensah
PM highlighted her attributes, stating that she offers a lot in a relationship, just like other women.

“The boys are slow; I am a full package. I can give all that a slim girl can,” she said.

This is not the first time a former 'Di Asa' participant has spoken out about being single. The 2020 winner, Dee Baby, shared her own experience of being single for a long time and seeking a partner.

Di Asa Queen
Precious Mensah better known by her stage name PM, is a Ghanaian market woman who won the 2019 edition of Di Asa, a reality show that features selected plus sized market women from the 16 regions of Ghana.

These women (also called queens in the competition) compete in a dancing competition and are subsequently rewarded at the end of the competition. As part of her rewards for winning the competition, PM together with the first and second runners up were expected to go on an all expense paid trip to Dubai.

However she unable to board the flight due to her size and the likely situation of her inconveniencing other passengers which might result in a lawsuit against the airline (Emirates Airlines). The two other runners up were however, able to make the trip.

