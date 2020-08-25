Sadiq says he believes that if the government had openly admitted that they could not fulfil all of their 2016 promises for the creative arts, it would have been favourably welcomed by creative professionals.

Speaking to DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show, he said: “It is disrespectful to promise nine (9) large ultramodern theatres and for you not to have been able to achieve it and then you come back to tell me that you have achieved."

He continued that "there should be some level of admission of the truth that you have not been able to fulfil all your promises and make amends. Then the creative professionals can decide and say for the first time they [NPP] promised they didn’t make it and there is a certain genuine admission that they haven’t abandoned their mandate concerning the promise they made. So we decide that let's give them some time”.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Director of Creative Arts Council

According to the showbiz pundit in a happyghana.com, the NPP was one party that had the collective support of the creative industry because of the Party's promises to the sector. However, he found it disappointing that out of the eighteen promises, with six focused on the creative industry alone none was delivered.