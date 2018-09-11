Pulse.com.gh logo
5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'


Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'

Actress Lydia Forson, is someone who believes that sexiness is not a size,it's a feeling and she feels damn sexy.

5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size' play

5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'

Award-winning actress, Lydia Forson is undoubtedly one of the endowed celebrities in Ghana.

She recently made Ghana proud when she swept an award at the just ended Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Lydia was adjudged the best-supporting actress for her role in a Nigerian movie titled ‘Isoken’ at the awards ceremony which took place in Nigeria.

Miss Forson has starred in movies such as Phone Swap, Isoken, Keteke, Sidechic Gang, The Perfect Picture, among others.

In one of her recent posts on social media, the actress caught eyes with a stunning photo with the caption:

"Sexy is not a size, it's a feeling and I feel DAMN sexy".

Totally agree!

 

Check out more photos of Lydia Forson below:

play

 

play

play

play

play
