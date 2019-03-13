Fennec Okyere was fatally shot dead by some unknown assailant(s) exactly a year ago at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra.

A lot has happened after the passing of Fennec.

Shatta Wale’s former manager and founder of Bull Haus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson aka Bulldog, was arrested in connection to his death.

Bulldog was picked up by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2014 at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, as a prime suspect in Okyere’s death.

But after back and forth with the police and the court, he was eventually freed in 2017.

Fennec Okyere’s ex-wife Amaki also moved on and tied the knot with her new hubby in a private ceremony two years after the brutal murder of the former.

To mark his fifth anniversary, Kwaw Kese took to his social media pages to share a photo with Fennec with a short emotional message.

“You’ll never be forgotten #rip Fennec #itsbeen5years,” Kwaw Kese tweeted.