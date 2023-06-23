9 famous Ghanaians who dated other celebrities

Thinking about all the other stars who’ve dated over the years, some kept their relationships on display while others kept them entirely hidden from the public.

Everyone wants to believe in true love but throw in the cheating misconduct, social media shadiness, the crazy work schedules, and things can get the envious relationship you once saw turn sour real quick.

Here is a list of some celebrity couples who, unfortunately, never made it down the aisle.

Grace Omaboe and David Dontoh

David Dontoh and Maame Dokono may have been considered as mere colleagues while at the prime of their acting career but there was more to their relationship.

The two actually dated for 4 years in the past.

Confirming the relationship Grace said “David Dontor held me together and handled me well. At that time I was popular, beautiful and many, different men were all over me when I am on stage, so I needed someone to hold me,” she said

2.Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy

Michy and Shatta Wale were a very fine couple who interested many Ghanaians. They lived together for about 8 years and they ended up with a baby boy named Majesty. Unfortunately, this beautiful relationship collapsed about two years ago. Shatta Wale who appeared to be so much into Michy consistently sent people to go to Michy and plead on his behalf, all to no avail.

3.Nadia Buari and Michael Essien

For the longest time, fans thought Nadia Buari and Ghana football legend, Michael Essien, would be together forever. The couple had been together for ages and were frequently spotted at public events together. It came as a shock when the couple broke up sometime in 2010. An official reason for the breakup was not given.

4.Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown

In 2004, Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame dated.

The relationship saw the ‘couple’ making headlines on major media platforms for serving hot relationship vibes. To date, it isn’t clear what caused the separation between the two versatile personalities.

5.Nana Aba Anamoah and Osebo

The two dated in their early prime, and also had a son together.

6.Irene Opare and Kwame Sefa

These two love birds at first were the talk of the town. Wherever they flocked together, media men wanted a glimpse of them. Both lived happily until they decided to split apart.

Their break-up announcement sent a shock to many people's marrow. This was because they were the ideal couple and many looked up to them. They had a beautiful girl called Fafa Kayi together.

7.Julliet Ibrahim and Safo Kantana Jnr

Kwadwo Safo and Juliet Ibrahim married in 2010 and after four years of being together, their marriage came to an end in 2014. The couple gave birth to their first child in 2010 and named him Jayden Safo.

The reason which led to the collapse of their marriage was never disclosed to any media outlet or the public as they kept it between themselves to avoid further publications about their collapsed marriage.

8.Princess Shyngle and Dblack

The two who dated for two years broke up after the Gambian Princess walked away when he cheated on her several times.

9.Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

This revelation recently came to life when Yvonne launched her memoir ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’.