A lot of people don’t like me; they think I don’t deserve a lot of things – Mr Eazi

“I think a lot of people don’t like me, I used to have a problem with that but now I don’t anymore, people expect so much from me because they think we’ve worked together, expecting me to go extra and I’m talking about generally not just music”, he stated.

Mr. Eazi emphasized that, he thinks a lot of people see him as one who doesn’t deserve what he has achieved so far in life.

“It’s like when I ask them, they can’t articulate, they have no evidence so I just see maybe because I’m weird or I’m a loner and love doing things alone or like when I post shit, people go out of their way to want to hate unlike some blogs go out of their way to want to question some narrative, and it’s like oh I don’t deserve it.

“I think a lot of people think I don’t deserve a lot of things so it upsets them and if you’re hating me for the grace that is on my head, don’t hate me, hate my maker because this is not me, this is the oil on my head,” he said.