A lot of people don’t like me; they think I don’t deserve a lot of things – Mr Eazi

Dorcas Agambila

Afrobeats sensation and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, has shared his perspective on facing disapproval, suggesting that many individuals, both within and outside the music industry, harbor resentment towards him.

According to the ‘Patek’ hitmaker, people don’t like him because sometimes they expect so much from him.

Recommended articles

“I think a lot of people don’t like me, I used to have a problem with that but now I don’t anymore, people expect so much from me because they think we’ve worked together, expecting me to go extra and I’m talking about generally not just music”, he stated.

Mr. Eazi emphasized that, he thinks a lot of people see him as one who doesn’t deserve what he has achieved so far in life.

“It’s like when I ask them, they can’t articulate, they have no evidence so I just see maybe because I’m weird or I’m a loner and love doing things alone or like when I post shit, people go out of their way to want to hate unlike some blogs go out of their way to want to question some narrative, and it’s like oh I don’t deserve it.

“I think a lot of people think I don’t deserve a lot of things so it upsets them and if you’re hating me for the grace that is on my head, don’t hate me, hate my maker because this is not me, this is the oil on my head,” he said.

Despite the negativity, he emphasized that the success and grace in his life are attributed to a higher power.

