You have no future if you watch online videos for 3hrs – Abeiku Santana says

He questioned the logic behind wasting time viewing funny online videos while waiting for somebody to come along and magically improve the chances for the youth.

Pulse Ghana

Abeiku Santana acknowledged that social media is used for amusement and other purposes, but money has to be earned.

He stated that individuals should know how to spend their time instead of wasting hours viewing hilarious videos on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, as well as Twitter.

“We all have the same 24 hours but how we are using them matters. If using three hours is generating money on social media, no problem at all. But utilizing those three hours in watching funny videos on those different platforms will be dangerous,” he observed.

For the basis of a successful future, Santana urged people not to forget their present position.

Santana made the remarks during an interview with Okay FM, where he stressed the need of being aware of one’s time and actions.

