You have no future if you watch online videos for 3hrs – Abeiku Santana says

Dorcas Agambila

Popular media personality Abeiku Santana, recently criticized individuals who excessively indulge in watching online videos, labelling them as lazy.

According to him, people who sit around waiting for a better future without doing anything is laziness, especially among the younger generation.

He questioned the logic behind wasting time viewing funny online videos while waiting for somebody to come along and magically improve the chances for the youth.

Abeiku Santana acknowledged that social media is used for amusement and other purposes, but money has to be earned.

He stated that individuals should know how to spend their time instead of wasting hours viewing hilarious videos on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, as well as Twitter.

“We all have the same 24 hours but how we are using them matters. If using three hours is generating money on social media, no problem at all. But utilizing those three hours in watching funny videos on those different platforms will be dangerous,” he observed.

For the basis of a successful future, Santana urged people not to forget their present position.

Santana made the remarks during an interview with Okay FM, where he stressed the need of being aware of one’s time and actions.

The negative influence of social media has become a major concern in the world today.

Dorcas Agambila

